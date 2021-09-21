Duterte: Blue Ribbon panel failed to prove corruption in medical supplies probe

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte maintained there was not even a hint of anomaly in how public funds were utilized in relation to the government’s pandemic response last year.

In his weekly Talk to The Nation public address last Monday night, the Chief Executive reiterated that the Senate was just all talk and failed to present any concrete evidence that his administration committed any form of corruption particularly in the procurement of medical supplies in its anti-coronavirus efforts.

“The simple fact is that the Blue Ribbon Committee has failed to produce anything to prove its accusation of corruption,” he stated.

Citing the pronouncement of Commission on Audit (CoA) chairman Michael Aguinaldo that no government money was lost to anomalous transactions supposedly made by the Department of Health (DoH), Duterte stressed that state auditors no malpractices such as overpricing and ghost deliveries of supplies.

Even Senator Richard Gordon, the committee chairman, conceded that there is no overpricing but still insists on pursuing a partisan inquiry, according to the President.

Duterte further said that the Executive branch, particularly the DoH, has answered all the accusations and inquiries of the Blue Ribbon Committee with regard to the issue and that lawmakers involved in the inquiry should just focus on helping him protect the country and citizens against the virus instead of political grandstanding.

“The inquiry is being done at the expense of dragging government officials and compromising the government’s efforts against Covid-19 at the time when cases are at all-time high and thousands of our people are getting sick and dying,” he said.