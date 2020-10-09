Duterte calls Congress to special session to avert delay in 2021 budget passage

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a special session of Congress to avoid delays in passing the proposed P4.5 trillion national budget for 2021, Malacañang said Friday.
“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte today, October 9, has called Congress to a special session scheduled on October 13-16, 2020, to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid any further delays on its prompt passage,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
On Thursday, the President threatened to step in and resolve the ruckus at the House of Representatives as the speakership squabble between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is endangering the timely passage of the 2021 national budget.
Cayetano and his allies on October 6 suddenly moved to terminate sessions at the House until November 16 after approving on second-reading the proposed spending measure for next year.
