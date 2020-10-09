Trending Now

Duterte calls Congress to special session to avert delay in 2021 budget passage

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his remarks following a meeting with the officials of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, discussing the impasse in Congress as he called on its members to resolve the issues on the passing of the national budget for 2021 at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on October 8, 2020. Joining the meeting are Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go. ALBERTO ALCAIN/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a special session of Congress to avoid delays in passing the proposed P4.5 trillion national budget for 2021, Malacañang said Friday.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte today, October 9, has called Congress to a special session scheduled on October 13-16, 2020, to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid any further delays on its prompt passage,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

On Thursday, the President threatened to step in and resolve the ruckus at the House of Representatives as the speakership squabble between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is endangering the timely passage of the 2021 national budget.

Cayetano and his allies on October 6 suddenly moved to terminate sessions at the House until November 16 after approving on second-reading the proposed spending measure for next year.

