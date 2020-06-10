Duterte calls for ‘further strengthening’ of PH-China ties amid challenges

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has called for “further strengthening” of ties between the Philippines and China amid challenges the world is facing, including the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping dated June 9, 2020, Duterte said the Philippines and China should forge even stronger relations as the two nations marked the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

“As the entire world continues to face challenges to security and stability and the rule of law and with the rise of non-traditional and emerging threats such as the Covid-19 pandemic, further strengthening Philippine-China partnership takes on even greater significance,” Duterte said.

“We must forge on and ensure that the potential of our special ties is fully realized,” the President added.

Duterte said the two nations’ anniversary was an “auspicious time” to reaffirm shared aspirations and the principles they have committed to uphold as enshrined in the Joint Communique signed on June 9, 1975.

“These same sacrosanct principles for peaceful co-existence and mutually beneficial cooperation will remain our lodestar, as we continue to work together as partners under our Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation,” he said.

“China is a close neighbor and (a) valued friend. As we look ahead to the golden jubilee of our diplomatic ties, I assure Your Excellency of our firm commitment to preserve and build on the gains of our close partnership for greater peace, progress, and prosperity for our nations,” he added.

On Tuesday, Malacañang said the relationship between the Philippines and China is now at the “renaissance” stage, hopeful that the sea row between the two nations would be resolved.

Both nations have been locked in a maritime dispute over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

Since assuming the presidency, Duterte has sought to downplay Manila’s maritime dispute with Beijing in exchange for improved ties with the world’s second largest economy.

Duterte has also refused to flaunt the Philippines’ victory against China in a United Nations-backed arbitration court in 2016 which invalidated Beijing’s expansive claims to the waters.

But the President defended his approach, saying Manila cannot yet stand up to Beijing, whose military and economy are far superior.

The Philippines claims parts of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone and calls it the West Philippine Sea.