Duterte cancels Davao trip; to stay, work in Manila during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte has canceled his trip to Davao City and opted to stay in Manila and work during the Holy Week, Malacañang said Wednesday.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the President was supposed to fly to Davao City to spend time with his family and to celebrate the birth anniversry of his daughter Veronica.
“Ang atin pong Presidente has decided to cancel his trip to Davao yesterday (The President decided to cancel his trip to Davao yesterday),” Panelo said in a virtual briefing.
“Sana po’y pupunta siya doon para makasama ang pamilya niya. Apart from that, birthday po ni Kitty yung kanilang anak ni madam Honeylet Avanceña,” he added.
(He was supposed to go there to be with his family and to celebrate the birthday of Kitty, his daughter with Honeylet Avanceña.)
Duterte will instead stay in Bahay Pagbabago to continue monitoring the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the country.
“Kaya si Presidente po ay mananatili dito sa Bahay Pagbabago. Itutuloy po niya ang kanyang trabaho bilang Pangulo ng bansa habang siya ay nasa loob ng kanyang opisyal ng residence. At tuloy tuloy po ang kanyang pag monitor sa mga kaganapan dito sa ating pakikibaka sa coronavirus,” Panelo said.
(The President will stay at Bahay Pagbabago. He will continue his work as President in his official residence by monitoring the coronavirus situation.)
The President earlier placed himself under self-quarantine after some Cabinet members were exposed to COVID-19 positive patient as advised by his doctors.
