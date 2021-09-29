Duterte certifies 2022 budget bill urgent

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte certified as urgent the bill on the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022.

The certification will allow the House of Representatives to approve the measure on second and third reading on the same day.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 6, Section 26(2) of the 1987 Constitution, I hereby certify to the necessity of the immediate enactment of House Bill 10153…in order to address the need to maintain continuous government operations following the end of the current fiscal year (FY), to expedite the funding of various programs, projects, and activities for FY 2022, and to ensure budgetary preparedness that will enable the government to effectively perform its Constitutional mandate,” Duterte’s letter read.

The letter, addressed to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, was received by the House on Wednesday.

Congress will adjourn session this week and will resume session on November 8.