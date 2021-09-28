Duterte ‘concerned’ over AUKUS nuclear submarine deal – Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has expressed concern over the enhanced trilateral security partnership of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) that could trigger a “nuclear arms race,” Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In his virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte would meet with his Cabinet to discuss the AUKUS alliance.

“He (Duterte) expressed concern about a regional nuclear arms race. But he will discuss this further with the Cabinet and will come up with a clear position after the meeting of the Cabinet,” Roque said.

Known as AUKUS, the alliance will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power.

This partnership is expected to enable the three countries to “significantly deepen cooperation on a range of emerging security and defense capabilities,” according to a statement released by the Australian government this month.

Initial efforts under the partnership will focus on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and additional undersea capabilities.

On September 17, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had a telephone conversation with Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton to discuss the AUKUS alliance and Canberra’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines.



Dutton told Lorenzana the intention to acquire submarines is not to be armed with nuclear weapons but to develop Australia’s capability to protect its territories as well as that of its friends in the region.

Lorenzana acknowledged Australia’s right to improve its submarine defense capability.

In supporting the alliance, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member-states, singly and collectively, “do not possess the military wherewithal to maintain peace and security in Southeast Asia, discourage the sudden creation of crises therein and avoid disproportionate and hasty responses by rival great powers.”

“The enhancement of a near abroad ally’s ability to project power should restore and keep the balance rather than destabilize it,” Locsin said in a statement.

The Palace had expressed hope that the trilateral pact would not violate the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Treaty, an agreement inked by the Asean in 1995 to preserve the region as a nuclear weapon-free zone and free from all other weapons of mass destruction.

“Preliminarily, I can say that the President is the chief executor of our laws and the Constitution of the Philippines provides for a nuclear-free Philippines. And we are also a party to the Asean-Bangkok Accord providing for a nuclear-free Southeast Asia,” Roque said on Monday.

“So I would say that the immediate concern of the Philippines is to ensure that its (Constitution) and its treaty providing for nuclear-free Southeast Asia will not be violated because of this accord,” he added.

Southeast Asian countries Malaysia and Indonesia have expressed concern that the AUKUS could lead to an arms race in the region.