Duterte confirms VP run in 2022

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday confirmed that he would run for vice president in the 2022 national elections to continue his crusade against the insurgency, criminality, and illegal drugs.

“Gusto talaga ninyo? Oh, sige, tatakbo ako ng bise presidente. Then I will continue this crusade. I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency, then criminality, drugs,” Duterte said in his pre-recorded public address aired on Tuesday.

“I may not have the power to give direction or guidance but I can always express my views in public for whatever it may be worth in the coming days nasa Pilipino na ‘yan (It’s up to the Philippines). Nandiyan lang ako (I’m just here.)(I will just say it),” he added.