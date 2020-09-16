Trending Now

Duterte considered abolition, privatization of PhilHealth — Sotto

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on September 14, 2020. ACE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines —President Rodrigo Duterte wanted  the beleaguered Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) abolished  or privatized amid allegations of corruption within the agency, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III revealed  on Thursday.

 

On Wednesday,  Duterte met with  leaders  of Congress, including   Sotto, to discuss measures that  would eradicate red tape and corruption in government.

“He said he wanted PhilHealth abolished or privatized but I said it might be better to wait a few months and see how the new administration performs and that I have a bill making the Secretary of Finance the chair of the Board instead of the DoH (Department of Health) Secretary. He agreed to my proposal,” Sotto said.

“I explained that Philhealth is an insurance corp and not a health entity,” he added.

 

“He wants to  further amend the  anti-red tape and  ease of doing business law. In fact he is willing to be summoned if needed. I told him the better word is invite. But only  if necessary,”   the Senate leader told reporters in a Viber message.

 

Sotto  said he promised to send the President  first  a copy of a bill that Congress would  come  up to amend   the  said law.

 

The Universal Health Care and PhilHealth law, he said,  was likewise discussed  during the meeting.

 

Corruption  allegations surrounding PhilHealth prompted  the change  in  its leadership with former National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran appointed as new president and CEO.  

He replaced Ricardo  Morales, who  is now among those recommended to be charged  in court in connection with alleged corruption within the agency.

