Duterte: Covid-19 will stay for months until cure 

President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Filipinos to remain patient and resilient, as the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic will stay for months until the cure is found.

In his speech during the virtual simultaneous commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Masidlawin” Class of 2020 and the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) “Mandayug” Class of 2020 on Friday night, Duterte warned the public of “dangerous and abnormal times” due to the “fast-spreading” Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is no aspect of human life that is not affected by [this] terrible curse that lurks at every corner and every turn of every space where people meet [or] converge where people have been. [Its direness suffocates] every human activity- economic, financial or else-wise — has been affected. Sadly, its end appears to be months and months away still,” Duterte said.

The chief executive reiterated his call for the public to follow quarantine rules as the government works on containing the spread of the pandemic.

“In the meantime, we can [but] take measures to alleviate or mitigate the hardship wrought upon us and raise our hopes that sooner [than] later the cure [that] will set us free from Covid-19 shall be made available to all of us,” Duterte said.