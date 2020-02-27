Duterte creates task force on animal-borne diseases

In an effort to contain the African swine fever (ASF), President Rodrigo Duterte formed on Feb. 21 the National Task Force on Animal-Borne Diseases to be chaired by the agriculture secretary.
There was “urgent need’’ to create the body as ASF, first confirmed in hog farms in Luzon, continues to spread in parts of Mindanao, he said. —Julie M. Aurelio
