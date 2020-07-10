Duterte declares 2020 as year of Filipino health workers

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared 2020 as the “Year of Filipino Health Workers.”

In Proclamation No. 976 signed July 6, Duterte highlighted the contributions made by medical workers to the country as it faces a pandemic which has so far infected over 51,000 persons nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thousands of Filipino health workers, who comprise a major component of the nation’s labor force, selflessly and tirelessly provide essential, quality and critical care to individuals, families and groups, even in the face of great peril, fear, uncertainty and vulnerability,” the proclamation released to the press Friday read.

“There is a need to commemorate the immeasurable acts of heroism and selfless compassion of nurses, midwives and all health workers, and give due honor to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of service, especially during this extraordinary time,” it added.

FEATURED STORIES

Duterte directed the Department of Health to lead, coordinate, and supervise the observance of the “Year of the Filipino Health Workers.”

The President also encouraged media organizations to promote the programs and activities related to the celebration.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ