Duterte declares Eid’l Fitr holiday on May 25

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has declared May 25 as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the end of Ramadan.

The declaration was cited in Proclamation 944, signed by the President on May 19, based on the document released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, it is necessary to declare Monday, 25 May 2020, as a regular holiday throughout the country,” said Duterte in the proclamation.

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures,” he added.

Eid’l Fitr, which is celebrated for up to three days in some countries, marks the end of the holy month of fasting for Muslims.

Republic Act (RA) 9177, signed into law in November 2002 during the Arroyo presidency, declares the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, a national holiday for the observance of Eid’l Fitr.

However, this day is dependent on the Islamic calendar.

According to RA 9177, “the approximate date of these Islamic holidays may be determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient.”