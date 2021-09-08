Duterte demands probe on PRC, accuses Gordon of funding election bid

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has demanded an investigation into the use of funds by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), led by Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon, who has been the subject of his recent public tirades.

In his taped address on Tuesday that was aired on Wednesday, Duterte insisted that the non-government organization (NGO) can be audited by the Commission on Audit (CoA).

“I would like to publicly contradict you and maybe lecture you. Kung ang Red Cross mo, gumagastos ng pera ng Republika ng Pilipinas (If the Red Cross, which you’re leading, is using the money of the Republic of the Philippines), you are subject to an audit,” he said.

“Kailangan malaman namin ‘yung binigay namin sa’yo nang ilang taon na, nasaan na? (We need to know where the money government has given you over the years went) Sen. Gordon, I’m demanding an answer,” Duterte added.

The President had accused Gordon, who heads the Senate blue ribbon committee, of using PRC funds as his “milking cow” for his electoral campaigns, although the senator has not declared his plans for next year.

The Senate has been conducting an inquiry into the controversial purchase by the government of allegedly overpriced pandemic supplies in 2020.

The CoA itself had said it has no jurisdiction to audit the PRC, a non-profit humanitarian organization.