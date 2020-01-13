Duterte denies report BOC chief Guerrero on his way out: ‘He stays there’

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte denied Monday night a report claiming that Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero is on his way out of the agency, saying he is still satisfied with the work of the former military chief.

“We are just shooting the breeze who are the capable guys to handle…But I’m satisfied with General Guerrero. He stays there,” Duterte told reporters after a visit to the Philippine Marine Corps at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

ADVERTISEMENT

A news report earlier claimed that Duterte had offered the Customs chief’s post to special envoy to China, William de Jesus Lima, during a dinner in Malacañang.

Guerrero admitted he was surprised upon reading the report while Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, meanwhile, denied the claim and said that the President never mentioned the supposed plan to replace Guerrero.

FEATURED STORIES