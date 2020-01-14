Duterte echoes Quiboloy: ‘Itong mga droga, stop!’

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday echoed Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, his friend and self-declared “Appointed Son of God,” as he talked of his administration’s crackdown on illegal drugs.

“If it’s just possible that we have enough people who have the power to say just ‘Stop!’ Pero p***** i** itong mga droga, I’ll say it again for the nth time. Itong mga droga, ‘stop!’” Duterte said during the situation briefing with top government officials on the eruption of Taal Volcano.

“Hindi ako si Quiboloy ha. Papatayin ko talaga kayo. Hindi ako magtago. I will not hide my hate and contempt,” he added.

Quiboloy, televangelist and founder of the homegrown religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the Name Above Every Name, or KJC, earlier claimed he yelled at a recent quake in Mindanao to stop it — and it did.

The President earlier said he believed Quiboloy did stop the earthquake, which was felt in several parts of Mindanao and resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Quiboloy is a known ally of Duterte. In 2016, Duterte, who was then Davao City mayor, admitted he received gifts such as properties and cars from the pastor.

