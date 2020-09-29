Duterte ‘exasperated’ over corruption, but to stay on to clean gov’t — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will not step down from his post despite being “exasperated” over the rampant corruption in the country, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the President will instead use his remaining two years in office to clean the ranks of government.

“Mukhang hindi naman po dahil gagamitin niya yung natitira niyang dalawang taon para linisin ang gobyerno,” Roque added when asked if Duterte was serious about his statement on resigning due to frustration with corruption.

(Looks like he will not [resign] because he will use his remaining two years in office to clean the government.)

“Let’s just say, he’s serious about his expression of exasperation. Seryoso siya kasing pikang pika na po siya sa corruption,” Roque said in an online briefing.

(He is serious because he is already fed up of all of these corruption.)

In his public address Monday night, Duterte said he had “offered to resign” because of endless corruption in government.

The President also said he would be willing to appear before Congress to discuss how they could fight corruption.

It was not the first time for Duterte to talk about stepping down from his post.

In 2018, he likewise said that his frustration over corruption prompted him to offer resignation during a meeting with military and police officials.

