Duterte expected to make announcements on quarantine measures Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to issue new directives Thursday on community quarantine measures in the country after by next month, Malacañang said.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed this in a message to reporters.
The President’s new directives will come three days before the existing modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales ends on Sunday.
Cebu City and Mandaue City, which are under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and other parts of the country that were earlier placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) also await for new protocols.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila mayors have agreed to recommend the region’s shift to general community quarantine (GCQ) starting June 1.
As of Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded 15,049 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases with 904 deaths and 3,506 recoveries.
