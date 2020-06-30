Duterte extends ECQ in Cebu City until July 15

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of enhanced community quarantine (ECG) placed over Cebu City until July 15.

“This is the highest [level of quarantine] because there are already so many people infected [there]. As a matter of fact, we know that the hospitals and everything there are having a hard time coping up,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino, in a televised address on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang enhanced community quarantine, Cebu City. It’s only you,” he added.

Cebu City has so far recorded 5,494 COVID-19 cases with 169 deaths and 2,723 recoveries.

FEATURED STORIES

Nationwide, 37,514 COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date, with 1,266 deaths and 10,233 recoveries.

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ