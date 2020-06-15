Duterte extends GCQ in Metro Manila

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the imposition of general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, he placed Cebu City back under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said.

“The increasing number of new cases and widespread community transmission in majority of barangay in the city, as well as consistent case doubling time of less than seven days and significant increase in critical care utilization against critical care capacity were the reasons cited why Cebu City reverted back to ECQ,” Roque said.

Talisay City was placed under modified ECQ or MECQ until June 30, 2020.

Roque said that the President also placed these areas in Luzon under GCQ until the end of the month: Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Occidental Mindoro in Region IV-A.

Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City in Region VII as well as Davao City and Zamboanga City in Mindanao were also placed under GCQ.

The rest of the country remains under modified general community quarantine until June 30, 2020.