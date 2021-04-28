Duterte extends MECQ in Metro Manila, 4 areas

METRO Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will remain under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases continued to spike, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Wednesday.

In his televised public address, Duterte said that Metro Manilaand the four provinces will go on MECQ until May 14.

Aside from so-called National Capital Region Plus, the city of Santiago, Quirino and Abra will likewise remain under MECQ for another two weeks.

Meanwhile, the President placed Apayao, Baguio City, Benget, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Tacloban, Iligan, Davao City and Lanao del Sur under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Last month, Duterte reimposed a lockdown in the capital region and nearby areas after a spike in new Covid-19 cases was seen a year after the pandemic began.

The Philippines breached the one million mark of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday, April 26.

The country’s total new coronavirus cases of 1,020,495 includes 67,679 active cases, 935,695 recovered patients, and 17,031 deaths.