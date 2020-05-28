Duterte extends term of Boracay rehab task force until May 2021

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has extended the term of the inter-agency task force created to oversee the rehabilitation of top tourist destination Boracay island until May 8, 2021.

The President issued the directive through Executive Order (EO) 115, which he signed on May 11.

In his order, Duterte directed the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force to ensure the completion of critical rehabilitation projects in the popular beach destination as well as implement its carrying capacity regulations.

The government task force, formed via Executive Order 53 in 2018 to clean up and rehabilitate Boracay, was supposed to be dissolved on May 8, 2020.

The latest executive order from the President amended EO 53 to extend the task force’s mandate to facilitate rehabilitation and ensure the ecological sustainability of the island.

“The task force shall be deemed dissolved on 08 May 2021, unless extended or sooner terminated by the President,” Duterte said in his order.

The task force was mandated to implement the Boracay Action Plan, which includes national and local interventions to ensure the island’s rehabilitation over the medium term and sustainable management over the long term towards a world-class tourism destination with a productive, inclusive and climate-resilient economy.

However, Duterte said the task force found out that as of March 31 this year, 33 percent of establishments in Boracay are not yet compliant with the beach easement and 27 percent of establishments have not complied with the road easement.

He also said there were still 723 structures built on forestland blocks, 112 on the beach easement, and 334 on the road easement that need to be demolished.

“There is a need to complete critical projects in pursuant to the Boracay Action Plan such as but not limited to the water drainage system, demolition of remaining establishments situated in forest land and wetland areas, enforcement of beach and road easements, as well as the rehabilitation of the Boracay circumferential Road, and extend the life of the Task Force so it may ensure the implementation of carrying capacity regulations, and continue to carry out its mandate under EO No. 53,” Duterte said.

The President said the task force must publish a final accomplishment report, including the implementation of Boracay Action Plan and the total budget use, within 30 days prior to its dissolution.

Based on a government study in 2018, the Boracay Island surpassed its carrying capacity by 109.95 hectares for residential structures, 194.90 hectares for businesses with lodging or accommodation services, and 16.95 hectares for other business establishments. The total population carrying capacity also exceeded by 15,836 persons per day.

Boracay was closed to tourists for half a year in 2018 as the government embarked on a six-month cleanup and rehabilitation of the island.

The temporary closure was ordered by the President who claimed the island has become a “cesspool.”

This year, Boracay was again closed off to tourists due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.