Duterte fails to show up anew in scheduled visit

MALALAG, DAVAO DEL SUR —For the second time in a row, President Duterte failed to show up for his scheduled visit here and in nearby Padada town on Friday because he “was too weak,” and had been advised by his doctor to rest, his trusted aide, Sen. Christopher Go told a waiting crowd here.

Instead, the President sent Go and his son Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte to turn over the government’s assistance to earthquake victims here.

Go told a crowd gathered at the Malalag gym on Friday that the President was still “too weak to go” and had been advised by his doctor to rest.

“We ask for your understanding for the second day that he could not be here,” Go said. “Medyo he’s not feeling well, medyo masama ang kanyang pakiramdam,” he added.

Mr. Duterte promised during his speech in Digos City on Dec. 30 he would be back in Malalag and Padada towns shortly after the New Year to see to it that the assistance and rehabilitation of quake affected communities would be fast-tracked.

Go was quick to assure, however, that there was nothing serious about the President’s health condition.

“Don’t worry because the President is only experiencing the common ailment of a 74- year-old,” Go said.

He asked the people in Malalag to pray for the President’s quick recovery.

Go told the media in an ambush interview that the President was suffering from stomachache because of “something he had eaten.”

He said the doctor had visited the President at home and had advised him to rest for two straight days.

He also said the President would travel to Manila on Friday night to attend the scheduled turnover of the Armed Forces of the Philippines chain of command.

