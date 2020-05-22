Duterte fires OCD deputy chief Purisima

President Rodrigo Duterte has fired Office of Civil Defense (OCD) deputy administrator Kristoffer James “Toby” Purisima, Malacañang announced on Friday.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte decided to boot Purisima out of office due to “loss of trust and confidence.”

“The Palace confirms that Office of the Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima has been relieved from his post effective immediately due to loss of trust and confidence,” Roque said.

In an interview with GMA-7, Roque said Purisima was involved in the government’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

“Meron din pong papel yung opisina niya (Purisima) dito po sa Covid-19 [crisis] dahil kabahagi po sila sa government response sa Covid-19 (His office also has a role in the Covid-19 crisis because it is also involved in the government response to Covid-19 pandemic),” Roque said.

The Palace official said Duterte has yet to appoint the replacement of Purisima, who served as the spokesman of the Joint Task Force Bangon Marawi before being appointed as an OCD official.

Meanwhile, Roque announced that Duterte has accepted the resignation of Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT),

“The Palace thanks Usec. Rio for his invaluable services to the nation and we wish him well in all his future endeavors,” he added.

Rio on January 31 sent a letter to Duterte, informing the President of his decision to quit his post.

Earlier reports said he resigned due to a supposed conflict with other DICT officials.