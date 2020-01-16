Duterte forms task force on zero-hunger

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte has created an inter-agency task force to help eradicate hunger in the country.

In Executive Order No. 101, Duterte created the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger which will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary.

In creating the task force, the President cited the “need to carefully coordinate, rationalize, monitor and assess the efforts of concerned government agencies and instrumentalities to ensure a whole-of-government approach to eradicating hunger and achieving food security.”

The Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development will sit as vice-chair of the body.

Meanwhile, heads of the Departments of Agriculture, Budget and Management, Education, Environment, Health, Interior and Local Government, Trade and Industry, and Science and Technology will serve as members of the task force.

Completing the body as members are the heads of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, National Economic and Development Authority and Commission on Higher Education.

The Task Force is mandated to formulate the National Food Policy (NFP), which will outline national priorities based on a comprehensive understanding of the problems of hunger and related issues, and shall provide a roadmap for achieving zero hunger.

The NFP shall include initiatives for ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture, the order stated.

The body will also submit an annual report to the President on the state of hunger, food security, nutrition and agricultural production in the country.

