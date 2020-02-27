Duterte forms task force vs animal-borne diseases

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has formed an inter-agency task force to counter animal-borne diseases in the country.

Duterte signed Executive Order No. 105 in Feb. 21, 2020, creating the National Task Force on Animal-Borne Diseases (NTFAD) which will be chaired by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary. The executive order was released to the media on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In creating the task force, the President cited the need for effective coordination among government agencies “to prevent the entry of animal-borne diseases” and “control the spread thereof.”

The Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) will sit as the vice-chairperson of the task force.

FEATURED STORIES

Meanwhile, the heads of the Departments of the Interior and Local Government, Environment and Natural Resources, Trade and Industry, Finance, Budget and Management, Social Welfare and Development, Foreign Affairs, Transportation, National Defense, Labor and Employment, Justice, and Tourism will serve as members of the task force.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director-General will also join as members of the body.

The NTFAD is mandated to formulate policies, regulations, and measures to address issues relating to animal-borne diseases including African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

It shall also enhance contingency and action plans for emergency disease control and submit an annual report to the President on the state of animal-borne diseases and the task force’s initiatives.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ