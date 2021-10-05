Duterte: Give ‘ordinary candidates’ a chance

WHY not try “ordinary Filipinos” to serve in government?

This was the challenge posed by President Rodrigo Duterte to the voters, saying maybe it's time for them to give the “ordinary candidates” a chance in next year's polls.

The Chief Executive claimed that many elected officials are not worthy of their positions, particularly taking a swipe at the members of the Senate who have been “drunk with power”.

“Palitan na ninyo 'yan. Matagal na 'yan sila diyan. At napakita na nila ang talent nila, hanggang diyan lang sila (Change them. They've been there for so long. They've already shown their talent, they're stuck there). Don't get those who are bright, brilliant,” Duterte stated during his “Talk to The People” public briefing the other night.

“You know what? Maghanap kayo ng kandidato na ordinary na Pilipino. Bigyan ninyo ng panahon (Look for candidates who are ordinary Filipino. Give them time). You are better off with ordinary-minded Filipinos,” he added.

“Time to correct this aberration. Panahon na talaga (It is time). I'd like to advise, not tell, advise the Filipinos — palitan na ninyo. Papaano? Huwag ninyong iboto. Kung magulo sila, eh, may pulis, may military, they are the guardians of peace. So do your duty, sabihin ko sa kanila,” he further said.

The President then again referred to the Senate blue ribbon committee's ongoing investigation into the alleged anomalous multi-million medical supplies deal between the government and Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Inc., pointing out how senators should treat their resources as “true Filipino citizens” instead of being badgered and humiliated.

“Malaman mo kung mag-speech, magsalita, magsigaw. Kasi kung ako rin ang magpunta diyan sabihin ko, “Hoy, hoy, buang. Pilipino ako, Pilipino ka rin. Ang problema lang nailagay ka diyan sa posisyon mo na hindi ka karapat-dapat” (You'll know when they give a speech, when they talk, shout. Because even if I myself go there, I would say “Hey, hey, crazy person. I'm a Filipino, you are also a Filipino. The problem is, you were put in a position you do not deserve”),” the President lamented.

Duterte had used Sen. Richard Gordon several weeks ago as an example of a public official that should not be re-elected because having someone like him heading a powerful committee “spells trouble”.