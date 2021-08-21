Duterte gives DoH, DBM 10 days to pay health workers’ benefits

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has given the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) 10 days to facilitate the immediate release of benefits of frontline health workers who continuously battle the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Duterte issued the directive amid complaints from some groups of medical professionals from private hospitals about the non-release of their special risk allowance (SRA) and the removal of their other benefits amid the prevailing pandemic.

In his pre-recorded public address aired on Saturday morning, Duterte told Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd to use available funds and look for other sources to compensate healthcare workers.

“It’s an order, Secretary Duque, bayaran mo (pay [the medical frontliners]. Use whatever money there is. Bayaran mo ‘yung hinihingi ng mga nurses (Give what the nurses are asking for), both in government and those outside of government volunteers,” Duterte said.

“I am committed to leading our nation out of this pandemic, with the help of front-line institutions so that we can be victorious,” he added.

Duterte also ordered the DBM to expedite the release of the funds for the distribution of benefits to medical frontliners.

“I know that ‘Bayaran mo (Pay them),’ it is upon your request to the DBM. Hindi ikaw magkuha dyan sa bulsa mo para ibayad mo (You don’t get from your pocket to pay them). I would like now, itong naghawak ng pera (the one who holds the funds) or authority to spend, DBM, I’m giving you 10 days,” Duterte said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Wala kayong personnel (You don’t have personnel)? Borrow from other agencies or from kung saan (wherever). Magkuha kayo ng mga empleyado (Get employees). Hiraman kayo (Borrow from each other). Bigay mo yung pera kay (Give the money to) Secretary Duque tapos bayaran niya (and then he will pay). Walang hinahawakan yan na pera si Secretary Duque (Secretary Duque is not holding any money),” he added.

The President likewise expressed willingness to use his office’s contingency fund to ensure the speedy release of health workers’ benefits.

He made the commitment to ensure that all medical frontliners would receive their allowances and other benefits amid the pandemic.