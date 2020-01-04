Duterte gives short speech at AFP rites after missing events for days

MANILA, Philippines — After an illness forced him to cancel two recent events, President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday made his first public appearance of the year at Camp Aguinaldo where he called on the new chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., to continue implementing programs to improve both the capabilities and the moral values of Filipino soldiers.

Duterte did not stray into other topics as he normally does and stuck to a short prepared speech during the Armed Forces of the Philippines change of command ceremony where outgoing AFP chief Gen. Noel Clement handed over the helm of the 190,000-strong military to Santos.

The President lingered long enough for some selfies and left shortly after his speech on a helicopter, which flew him to Camp Aguinaldo.

Moved indoors

The ceremony traditionally held at the Lapu-Lapu Grandstand facing the camp’s sprawling parade grounds, was moved to the nearby Tejeros Hall of the AFP Commissioned Officers Club House. Officials gave no explanation for the change in venue.

“Under the command of General Santos, I am confident that the AFP will further achieve more milestones in the campaign to protect our freedom and democratic values,” Duterte said.

“It is my hope that you will carry out programs that will elevate the competence, the probity and integrity of our uniformed personnel,” he said.

“May this momentous occasion renew your commitment to defend our homeland from lingering and emerging security threats as you uphold the safety of our families and communities,” Mr. Duterte added.

He assured the troops that he would continue his “full support and confidence as we build a more stable and peaceful future for our people.”

Mr. Duterte also praised Clement who had served only since September.

Clement was to retire officially on Sunday, his 56th birthday.

“Your stint at the helm of our military will be remembered for your principled and irreproachable leadership in fighting insurgency and securing our sovereignty,” the President said.

He cited Clement’s “spirited efforts” in leading the military’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response activities.

Santos, who had gained the reputation of a tenacious “hunter” of Abu Sayyaf and communist leaders, vowed to go after the insurgents even as he supported localized peace talks with communist rebels under the administration’s “whole of nation approach.”

Gains from new approach

The 55-year-old former chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command said the AFP would continue to pursue the Abu Sayyaf and other terrorist groups that had pledged allegiance to the jihadi Islamic State.The military would also continue to assist the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies in the war on drugs, he said.Santos said the gains from the new approach of rooting out the half-century-old communist insurgency that involved not only the military but all government agencies and local governments would allow the AFP to “focus its resources” on rebels and terrorists who have not given up on armed struggle, “in spite of the goodwill shown to them by the administration, in cash, livelihood training and even housing.”

“We will immediately neutralize those who insist on seizing political power through armed struggle,” he said.

