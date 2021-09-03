Duterte: Gov’t-procured face masks, shields not overpriced

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday denied allegations that face masks, face shields and personal protective equipment (PPEs) recently bought by the government to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were overpriced.

In his pre-recorded public address, Duterte said the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), which is under fire from lawmakers for making the purchases, actually bought the items and PPEs below the prevailing suggested retail prices.

“Were the purchases of masks overpriced? Iyon ang tanong. Ang sagot is, no, they are not (That is the question. The answer is no, they are not),” he said.

The President said that the masks were procured below the suggested retail price at that time, despite the “high demand” as countries raced to secure supplies.

“It is not accurate to compare the purchase price of surgical masks at the height of Covid-19 and during the period when the supply of surgical masks began to stabilize,” Duterte said.

The President also said that the economic principle of supply and demand “applies to all commercial transactions.”

He then said that the PPEs bought under the Aquino administration were more expensive than what his administration procured.



“The Aquino government bought PPEs at P3,500, way more expensive than what you bought,” Duterte said.

Malacañang had also denied that the Duterte administration bought overpriced PPE worth P1,700 each amid the pandemic.

The Senate blue ribbon committee is investigating the Department of Health’s transfer of P42 billion funds to the PS-DBM for the procurement of face masks and face shields at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The PS-DBM and its former chief, resigned Budget undersecretary Christopher Lloyd Lao, are currently in hot water due to purchase of PPEs that was also flagged by state auditors.

The lawmakers gave special attention to the transactions entered into by the PS-DBM with Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a small firm that only had a paid-up capital of around P625,000 but secured over P8 billion worth of government contracts for the procurement of PPEs.

Senators were also seeking information on the possible links of Chinese businessman Michael Yang, Duterte’s former economic adviser, to Pharmally.

Government dealt with Pharmally because it offered the lowest quotation and agreed not to receive payment if it failed to deliver supplies, according to the Palace.

The Commission on Audit earlier flagged the lack of a memorandum of agreement to support the Health department’s transfer of P41.8 billion to the PS-DBM to procure PPE sets, including face masks and face shields.