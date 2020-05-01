Duterte hails PH labor force, prompts firms to uphold workers’ rights

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte reminded business owners to provide humane working conditions to workers as the nation observes Labor Day Friday.
In his message Friday, Duterte vowed that the government will continue to safeguard workers’ rights as he hailed their contribution to the nation.
“I take this occasion to reaffirm the government’s commitment to uphold the dignity of labor by safeguarding the rights of our workers through the humanization of laws and the equalization of social forces,” Duterte said.
“I thus remind everyone in the business sector of their shared responsibility in improving the lives of our workers by providing them stable career opportunities and humane working conditions,” he added.
The President also lauded Filipino workers whom he said are most known for their “professional excellence” worldwide.
“Globally renowned for its professional excellence and unmatched diligence, our workforce continues to benefit communities and industries across the world,” he said.
“As all work is vital in forging a more inclusive and more progressive Philippines, may each and every Filipino rightfully enjoy the fruits of their labor and lead more productive and dignified lives,” he further said.
