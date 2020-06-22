Trending Now

Duterte ‘hates’ lockdown, aim to go around country to visit military camps

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday said that he would like to go around the country to visit military camps in the coming days — taking, of course, all the precautions against COVID-19 infection.

“If there is anybody who wants to be out and enjoy and live life normally, it’s me. I don’t like this lockdown… I hate it,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino, in a televised speech.

“But I tell you, if you cannot stop yourself from going out and you get infected, then I’m sorry. Same is true for me. If I’m reckless enough and then I get it — because in the coming days I intend to go around the country, I will visit some military camps. I’ll just have to take precautions,” he added.

Duterte added that he was looking for an emergency operations center in Cebu.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) earlier approved the establishment of a National Task Force (NTF) Emergency Operation Center.

This developed as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Cebu City, and the government is trying to increase the critical care capacities of the Visayas, particularly Central Visayas, where Cebu is located.

