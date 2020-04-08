Duterte healthy despite lack of sleep due to COVID-19 crisis, says Panelo

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is “fit and healthy” despite lack of sleep due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, Malacañang assured Wednesday.

“Sa totoo lang po— nakita naman natin ang itsura niya— he’s actually fit and healthy but gaya ng sinabi niya hindi siya makatulog nang wasto sapagkat iniisip niya ang problema ng ating bayan,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a virtual press briefing.

“Other than lack of sleep mukha namang okay ang Presidente,” he added.

Duterte tested negative for COVID-19 over three weeks ago after some Cabinet members placed themselves on self-isolation due to exposure to an infected individual.

But on March 27, the Palace announced that Duterte will undergo 14-day self-quarantine at the advice of his doctor after confirmed cases of coronavirus infection among some government officials. He spent his 75th birthday the next day in Malacañang.

The virus, which originated from Hubei, China, causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but experts warned that older adults with preexisting health conditions were more vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly those aged over 60-years-old.

Panelo also said that Duterte will spend the Holy Week in Malacañang after deciding to cancel his trip to Davao City to spend time with his family and to celebrate the birth anniversry of his daughter Veronica.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Philippines 3,764 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 177 of whom have died while 84 patients were able to recover.

