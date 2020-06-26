Duterte hopes for Congress support anew once PH moves toward ‘new normal’

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday expressed hope that Congress will support the Executive branch anew once the country shifts to the “new normal.”

Duterte said this as he lauded Congress for enacting the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act “which enabled the government to implement timely emergency measures to mitigate the adverse impact of the crisis and save lives.”

“COVID-19 is likely to stay with us in the foreseeable future. As we transition to the new normal and move towards recovery, we will once again need the support of the legislative branch,” Duterte said before other leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), as quoted in a Palace statement.

The AIPA is a forum for inter-parliamentary friendship and cooperation among lawmakers from the Asean member states.

The Bayanihan law, which expired on Thursday, June 25, granted Duterte special powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Philippines is in “good shape” in terms of medical supplies, Malacañang said an extension of the President’s powers is needed to expedite purchases.

During his intervention at the virtual meeting, Duterte also cited key areas that need urgent legislative action “such as the institutionalization of national preparedness and response mechanisms for pandemics and other hazards.”

The President also sought the AIPA’s support in crafting an Asean comprehensive recovery plan.

“Over the past five decades, Asean has seen great progress and overcome many crises through solid cooperation. Our legislatures have definitely been a crucial partner in this process. Let us then continue to foster this much-needed cohesive and responsive partnership,” Duterte said.

