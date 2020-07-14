Duterte: I dismantled oligarchy in PH without declaring martial law

“Ganun nila nilaro ang bayan ko. Kaya ako mamatay, mahulog ang eroplano, I am very happy. Alam mo bakit, without declaring martial law I dismantled the oligarchy that controlled the economy and the Filipino people,” Duterte said.

(That’s how they played my country. So if I die, if the plane crashes, I will be very happy. You know why? Because without declaring martial law, I dismantled the oligarchy that controlled the economy and the Filipino people.)

He then warned that the remaining years of his administration will be harsh for oligarchs.

In December last year, Duterte threatened to file a plunder case against Metro Manila water concessionaire companies Manila Water and Maynilad for supposedly entering into onerous agreements with the government.

Last month, Duterte said the water concessionaires must “return” billions of pesos to the government and accept the new deals crafted by his administration, or else they will face charges.

gsg