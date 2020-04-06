Duterte ‘inclined’ to extend Luzon-wide quarantine until April 30

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration is inclined to extend the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30 as the government continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised address on Monday.

“If you really want to know, we have discussed it actually even before this, we are inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30,” Duterte said.

The Luzon-wide quarantine was originally targeted to be lifted by April 14.

The Philippines has so far recorded 3,660 cases of COVID-19 and 163 fatalities.

