‘Duterte is dealing with China intrusion’

President Rodrigo Duterte is “privately” dealing with China’s incursions into the West Philippine Sea (WPS), his spokesman said on Thursday.

Harry Roque Jr. issued the statement after the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that at least 240 suspected Chinese militia vessels were lingering in the disputed waters.

“Kung ano man ang ginagawa ng Presidente, hayaan nating gawin niya iyon sa isang pribadong pamamaraan dahil hindi naman po dapat inaanunsyo sa publiko ang mga diplomatic initiatives o hakbang na ginagawa ng Pangulo (Whatever the President is doing, let us allow him to do it in a private manner because diplomatic initiatives and efforts the President is doing need not be announced),” Roque said.

“Ang larangan ng diplomasya, isang exception to freedom of information (Diplomacy is an exception to freedom of information),” he added.

He said he hoped the issue would be settled through the friendship that the Philippines has cultivated with China.

“In the past five years of his administration, we have moved from a position of antagonism to a position of friendship. Malaki naman po ang napapakinabangan natin ngayong nakakapag-usap tayo ng bansang China (We have gained so much now that we are able to talk with China),” he said.

Roque said the Philippines remained committed to the crafting of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. The West Philippine Sea is located in the eastern part of the South China Sea within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Philippines has been filing daily diplomatic protests over the continued presence of Chinese ships at the Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to explain the lingering Chinese presence in the Philippines’ EEZ.

The Philippines first filed a note verbale on March 21 after around 200 Chinese vessels were spotted off the Julian Felipe Reef.

On Thursday, the country’s biggest labor organization called on Beijing to show respect for

the Filipino people as an ally by ceasing its encroachment into Philippine waters and the EEZ.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) noted the long history of struggle of both the Filipino and the Chinese working class, which have been animated by a strong nationalist fervor and a rejection of foreign encroachment.

“It is in this spirit, that we speak candidly, and call on China to match deed to words, and respect, observe and abide with Philippine national sovereignty, if, we, as peoples and nations, will truly keep the peace and build prosperity for ally,” the TUCP said in a statement.

At the same time, it affirmed its support for the position taken by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. demanding the withdrawal of Chinese maritime presence at Julian Felipe Reef.

“Too much has transpired in the near-term, including Chinese reclamation work in what are clearly Philippine territorial waters, characterized by a not-so-veiled build-up of a threatening external military presence, that makes it imperative for Filipinos to now demonstrate unqualified, multisectoral support for the strong, categorical statement of both Secretaries Lorenzana and Locsin, demanding that the Chinese leave and vacate, what is ours,” the TUCP said.

An environmental group, meanwhile, voiced concern over China’s overfishing in the West Philippine Sea.

Villardo Abueme, president of the Leyte-based Homonhon Environmental Rescue Organization, said Thursday that Chinese fishermen were even selling their catch to Filipino fishermen at a much higher price.

“The Chinese fishermen have been overfishing, depleting our marine resources. They even sell their catch to our fishermen at much higher price,” Abueme said.

He urged the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to investigate “and not ignore this horrible situation at the WPS because there would be a potential fish shortage if this goes on.”

“This is actually worse than an invasion. Our local fishermen have nothing to catch, and they are getting hungry,” he added.

WITH WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL AND ARLIE O. CALALO