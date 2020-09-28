Duterte keeps Metro Manila under GCQ for entire October

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine (GCQ), a less restrictive measure, from Oct. 1 to 31.

This was announced by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Other areas that will be under GCQ during the same period are Batangas, Tacloban City, Bacolod City, Iligan City and Iloilo City.

Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, will remain under enhanced community quarantine, a stricter measure.

The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most lenient measure.

The country has so far recorded 307,288 COVID-19 cases with 5,284 deaths and 252,665 recoveries.

