Duterte lauds PNP for P5.1-B shabu raid, remarks about suspects being alive

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the seizure of over 700 kilograms of shabu (crystal meth) worth P5.1 billion in a drug warehouse in Marilao, Bulacan province.

But Duterte, after offering his “snappy salute” to PNP chief Archie Gamboa, noted that no suspect was killed in the operation, adding that if it were up to him, he would have the suspects in the shabu haul killed.

“Itong tatlo, buhay siguro ito dahil wala namang sinabing patay. Pero, okay lang. Okay lang. May mga tao talaga na hindi na matanggap ng konsensyang mamatay,” Duterte said in a taped speech aired Friday morning.

(These three, I guess they are not dead because the report did not say so. But it’s okay. It’s okay. There are people that are no longer willing to die.)

“But for me, as I’ve said, if you destroy my country distributing P5.1 billion of shabu all throughout the country, I will kill you,” he added.

Arrested in the operation were Yuwen Cai, a Chinese national, Angela Miole Tulio, and Lyn Miole Tulio.

Members of Marilao City police station, Bulacan police provincial office, and Special Operations Unit of PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) conducted the buy-bust operation against the suspects at a warehouse along Reley Street in Barangay Lias at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

After reading the report from the PNP, the President went on to defend his brutal war on drugs against criticisms from human rights advocates, saying that the Philippines has already became a transshipment point for notorious international drug syndicates.

“Kayong mga human rights, makinig kayo ha. Putangina ka, makinig ka saken. Ang Pilipinas hindi talaga nahinto. We are already a transhipment at saka yung Señalosa ‘yung dreaded gang ng South America, pumapasok na dito,” Duterte said, referring to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

(You human rights people, listen. Make sure you listen carefully, you son of a b****. The Philippines never really stopped dealing with drugs. We are already a transshipment point, and then the Sinaloa, the dreaded gang of South America, is cashing in.)

“Kita mo, P5.1 billion — malaki ito, sabi ko, P5.1 billion (You see, that P5.1 billion shabu is a huge shipment). It will destroy my country. Because the P5.1 billion of shabu will be consumed by millions of people,” he added.

He again lauded the police for continuously working despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So despite the pandemic, the police are working… unmindful of the fact that they can get the COVID with their dedication to their job… So officially I would like to congratulate PNP at si Archie Gamboa, general he’s from Davao. You have my snappy salute. I will talk to you when I go back to Manila,” the President said.

