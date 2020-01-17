‘Duterte legacy:’ Gov’t boasts achievements so far

MANILA, Philippines — “The real change we have all yearned for, for so long is now happening.”

This was the pronouncement of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Friday during the Duterte Legacy Campaign at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City wherein members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s government presented the achievements their offices had achieved so far.

Medialdea said that three years into Duterte’s term, Filipinos can see the positive change that the President’s dedication had brought to the country.

“We have made significant starts, pioneered initiatives, and accomplished impressive milestones as a nation during the first half of the Duterte Administration,” Medialdea said.

Among the frontline projects presented during the event include the Alternative Learning System; the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education; Bulid, Build, Build Program; Universal Health Care; Freedom of Information; Presidential Task Force on Media Security; Bangsamoro Basic Law; and the government’s anti-drug campaign.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, meanwhile, said that “people have continuously supported and accepted the leadership and guidance” of Duterte.

“He presents his words with great resolve and confidence, sometimes with good humour, but all the time with the compassion of a father to our nation,” Andanar said.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles likewise assured that the government will continue to work hard to lift more Filipinos out of poverty.

“His legacy will be defined in terms of how much better peoples’ lives have become and how much government services are supporting the people to ensure that they will never be poor again,” Nograles said.