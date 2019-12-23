Duterte looking for ‘most honest one’ as PNP chief – Bong Go
MANILA, Philippines — With still a few weeks before 2019 ends, Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go told reporters on Wednesday, Dec. 18, that President Rodrigo Duterte was still keeping his options open in the possible replacement for retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde.
Go told reporters that the President had ordered PNP to concentrate on the illegal drug problem and the criminality instead of focusing on who would be its next leader.
“As far as I know, most likely wala pa po. Sabi niya diyan muna, hayaan mo muna ‘yung ganung set-up, mag-trabaho muna silang lahat at ipakita nila lahat ang kampanya laban sa droga, sugpuin ang kriminalidad,” Go told reporters.
The President is yet to appoint the PNP chief, leaving the post still vacant after Albayalde bowed out on reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 last Nov. 8, 2019.
Asked if the President was finding it hard to choose the right person to lead the PNP, Go pointed out that all candidates were qualified to replace Albayalde, but he said the Duterte was looking not only for the best but also the most honest one.
“Magagaling naman po lahat ng kandidato halos lahat naman po ay qualified. Talagang hirap ang Pangulo. Hinahanap niya ’yung almost perfect, honest. Bagama’t huli ka sa klase, ang hinahanap niya ay honest,” he said.
