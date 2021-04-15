Duterte: Many more will die because of Covid-19, insufficient vaccine supply

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said many more will die because of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as “there is no sufficient supply [of vaccines] to inoculate the world”.

He made the statement in his public address on Thursday after saying it will take some time before the vaccine supply becomes sufficient.

“Sabihin ko sa iyo marami pang mamamatay dito hindi ko lang maturo kung sino (I tell you, more people will die here, I just cannot say who).”

Duterte then repeated that those who want him dead should pray harder.

“For those people who want me dead, magdasal kayo ng husto… Covid raised to the 10th power ang pagdasal ninyo (For those people who want me dead, pray harder… You should pray for Covid raised to the 10th power),” he said.

“Kasi itong buhay naman patsambahan lang e. It’s either ngayon ka bukas ako, ngayon ako, bukas ka (you die today, I die tomorrow or you I die today, you die tomorrow),” he added.