Duterte may talk to Cayetano, Velasco amid speakership row–Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte may talk to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco amid the speakership issue hounding the lower chamber, Malacañang said Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that while he is unsure if a schedule has already been set, the President mentioned speaking with Cayetano and Velasco in a previous meeting.

“I cannot say for certain because in the schedule that I have, nakasulat lang po mga private meetings…What I can say is in the last address to the people sa Davao po, sinabi ni Pangulo na siguro kakausapin niya si Speaker Cayetano at si Congressman Lord Allan Velasco,” Roque said in an online briefing.

(I cannot say for certain because the schedule that I have only indicates private meetings. What I can say is in the last address to the people in Davao, the President said that maybe he will talk to Speaker Cayetano and Congressman Lord Allan Velasco.)

“But I cannot say if it’s scheduled this week. But I will find out po,” he added.

Duterte is hopeful that Cayetano and Velasco will follow their term-sharing agreement, but said he cannot do anything if the latter lacks congressmen’s support, Roque earlier said.

Duterte previously endorsed a term-sharing between Cayetano and Velasco for the House speakership.

Cayetano will serve as Speaker for the first 15 months or up to October this year while Velasco will serve as Speaker in the remaining months.

Several House leaders have already expressed their support for Cayetano’s continued speakership.

Meanwhile, Velasco called to uphold the agreement brokered by the President, saying it was based on “mutual trust and confidence.”

