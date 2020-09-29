Duterte meets with Cayetano, Velasco amid speakership issue

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte met with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Tuesday night amid lingering speakership issue in the House of Representatives.

In photos sent to reporters by Senator Bong Go, Cayetano and Velasco could be seen in conference with the President in Malacañang.

According to PDP-Laban executive director Ron Munsayac, President Duterte is expected to say “the final word” on who will be the next Speaker.

The meeting came after over 200 lawmakers signed a manifesto backing the continued speakership of Cayetano.

In 2019, Duterte brokered a deal where Cayetano would serve as Speaker in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress while Velasco will succeed to serve for the remaining 21 months.

Cayetano’s term is expected to end next month, according to the agreement. [ac]

