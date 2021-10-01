Duterte mulls US visit to express gratitude for vaccine donations

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he may visit the United States (US) to personally thank its government and its people for donating vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Quoting vaccine czar Carlio Galvez Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, Duterte said that the Philippines would be receiving an additional 5 million doses but did not mention the brand.

“Kasasabi lang ni — ni Secretary Galvez pati Secretary Duque na ang Amerika nagbigay bago, 5 million. Ang bait ng Amerika. Baka pupunta ako doon just to thank the American government and the people (Secretary Galvez and Secretary Duque just informed me that America is giving us new doses, 5 million doses. America is so generous. I might go there) just to thank the American government and the people),” Duterte said in his pre-recorded public address.

This was contrary to his statements in July of this year where he said it was never in his mind to make a trip to the US, one of the country's oldest allies.

“I have not been to America, almost 10 years, 22 years, I have not visited America and I do not have any intention of visiting anymore,” Duterte said in his last State of the Nation Address.

US officials have been at the receiving end of Duterte's tirades at the start of his presidential term in 2016 when he was slammed for disregarding human rights in his controversial drug war.

Duterte had threatened to pull out US forces from the country, declared a “separation” from the US, and favored joining a “new order” with Russia and China.