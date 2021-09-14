Duterte names Muslim to Supreme Court, the second in 34 years

UPDATED at SEPTEMBER 14, 2021, 5:41 p.m.

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte appointed a Muslim to the Supreme Court in the person of Court of Ap-peals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao.

Dimaampao’s appointment was contained in a transmittal letter signed by Executive Secretary Salva-dor Medialdea to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo dated Julu 2, 2021 but was released to the media only on Tuesday.

Dimaampao’s appointment comes 34 years after the late president Corazon Aquino named Abdulwa-hid Bidin to the high court, the first Muslim to be given the post.

The 58-year-old Dimaampao, is a Maranao from Lanao del Sur.

He was a topnotch bar reviewer who graduated from the UE College of Law, a bar examiner and law professor specializing in taxation, commercial and civil laws.