Duterte names new anti-drug chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a new director general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a text message to The Manila Times, said Wilkins Villanueva would replace Aaron Aquino who, in a Facebook post, thanked Duterte for the trust and confidence given to him to lead the government’s drug war for two years

The President signed Villanueva’s appointment papers on May 22.

Villanueva, the seventh director general, was a retired police official who served as regional director of PDEA- Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) and was in the field of drug law enforcement for almost two decades, according to PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon.

DARWIN PESCO