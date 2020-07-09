Duterte names new chairman of PH Commission on Women

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte appointed Commissioner Sandra Montano as the new head of the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), a Malacanang official said on Thursday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a text message, confirmed the appointment of Montano, who heads the commission’s science and health sector.

Montano, founder of Community, Health, Education, Emergency Response Services Corporation, will replace PCW’s Rhodoro Bucoy, who resigned from her post on July 7 as announced by the agency.

“The Philippine Commission on Women denies rumors that President Rodrigo Duterte fired PCW Chairperson Rhodora Bucoy,” the PCW said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“However, we would like to inform our stakeholders that Chairperson Bucoy tendered her resignation letter dated July 7, 2020 which has yet to be transmitted to our head agency, the Department of the Interior and Local Government,” it added.

Bucoy, who was appointed by the President to head the PCW in October 2016, is a retired associate professor of political science and gender studies at the University of the Philippines in Cebu.

PCW is the government’s policy-making and oversight agency tasked in promoting gender equality and women empowerment in the country.