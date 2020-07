PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte appointed Court of Appeals Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla associate justice of the Supreme Court, Malacañang announced on Thursday.

“This is to announce that Court of Appeals Justice Priscilla J. Baltazar- Padilla has been appointed as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

Baltazar-Padilla will replace associate justice Andres Reyes who retired on May 11.