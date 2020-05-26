Duterte names presidential adviser RJ Jacinto as DICT Usec

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has appointed Presidential Adviser on Information Communications Technology Ramon “RJ” Jacinto as Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary, replacing Eliseo Rio Jr. who earlier resigned.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Jacinto was appointed on Friday, May 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are confident that Usec. Jacinto will serve DICT with dedication and integrity and will contribute to achieving the Department’s mandate under the current administration,” Roque said.

Jacinto, a musician, campaigned for Duterte and performed in the then Davao City mayor’s rallies during the 2016 presidential elections.

FEATURED STORIES

He was named Presidential adviser in July 2016.

Rio offered his resignation on January 31, citing conflicting views with other officials in the agency.

Among the points of contention raised were the millions of pesos in confidential funds lodged with the agency’s budget.

Rio is a retired general who also served as DICT’s acting chief. He was reassigned as undersecretary in July 2019 after former senator Gringo Honasan was appointed as DICT chief.

Last week, Roque announced that Duterte has accepted Rio’s resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ