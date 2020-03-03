Duterte: No politician today is fit to become President

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is convinced no one in the current breed of politicians is fit to become the next leader of the country.

Speaking before newly-appointed government officials in Malacañang, Duterte said those aspiring to become President of the country should not be afraid to kill.

“We’re getting old, and the young are there. I still haven’t seen a new crop of politicians here in our country,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino. “Frankly, I don’t see anyone. I don’t see anyone who can really be president.”

“You know, to be honest, if you want to be president and you don’t know how to kill and you’re afraid to die, just don’t become a president,” he added.

Since taking power in 2016, Duterte has made the brutal crackdown on illegal drugs the focal point of his administration.

In a televised press conference in November 2019, said he would not endorse a presidential candidate for the 2022 elections. He has also repeatedly discouraged his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, from following his footsteps to Malacañang.

